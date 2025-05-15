Anarchy in the Arena match set up for Double or Nothing 2025

The Anarchy in the Arena match was set up last night on Dynamite, just 10 days before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view where the match will take place.

The set up came after the steel cage match main event yesterday, where Jon Moxley defended the AEW World title against Samoa Joe, a match which had a bunch of interference and also a massive brawl after the cage was lifted.

14 individuals were involved in the post-match brawl, with Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mike Bailey, Samoa Joe, and Willow Nightingale teaming up to battle Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Marina Shafir, and Gabe Kidd.

It was Strickland who issued the challenge for the gimmick match much to the enjoyment of the fans. Anarchy in the Arena has been present for the past three Double or Nothing pay-per-views.

The match has not been officially announced yet and it’s unclear how many participants will be in. The 2023 and 2024 editions of the match featured four vs four but the 2022 edition was five vs five.

