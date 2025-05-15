5/15/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT! Results – May 15, 2025

• Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford defeat Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons by DQ after Masha hit Crawford with a Steel Chair

• Matt Cardona defeats Ace Austin, Elijah, & Mance Warner in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the new #1 Contender for the TNA International Title

• The Good Hands defeat The Rascalz after Mustafa Ali helped The Good Hands

Post-match, Ali’s crew attacked The Rascalz until Ace Austin ran out to even the odds.

• Indi Hartwell defeats Kelsey Heather to win her debut match

• Robert Stone announces it will be Tessa Blanchard vs Arianna Grace at Under Siege

• Rosemary defeats Xia Brookside by DQ after Xia snapped

Lei Ying Lee saves Xia Brookside from Rosemary

• Santino tried to give away Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah & Joe Hendry tonight but Robert Stone vetoed the idea and it’ll still happen at UnderSiege

• Jeff Hardy defeats Nic Nemeth

After the match The Nemeth Brothers attack Jeff, but Matt Hardy & Leon Slater make the save