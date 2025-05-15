5/15/25 TNA Impact Recap
TNA iMPACT! Results – May 15, 2025
• Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford defeat Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons by DQ after Masha hit Crawford with a Steel Chair
• Matt Cardona defeats Ace Austin, Elijah, & Mance Warner in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the new #1 Contender for the TNA International Title
• The Good Hands defeat The Rascalz after Mustafa Ali helped The Good Hands
Post-match, Ali’s crew attacked The Rascalz until Ace Austin ran out to even the odds.
• Indi Hartwell defeats Kelsey Heather to win her debut match
• Robert Stone announces it will be Tessa Blanchard vs Arianna Grace at Under Siege
• Rosemary defeats Xia Brookside by DQ after Xia snapped
Lei Ying Lee saves Xia Brookside from Rosemary
• Santino tried to give away Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah & Joe Hendry tonight but Robert Stone vetoed the idea and it’ll still happen at UnderSiege
• Jeff Hardy defeats Nic Nemeth
After the match The Nemeth Brothers attack Jeff, but Matt Hardy & Leon Slater make the save