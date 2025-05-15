5/14/25 WWE Evolve Recap

– Gallus defeats Keanu Carver & Harlem Lewis in the opening match.

– “Super” Sean Legacy asks Timothy Thatcher to be in his corner vs. Lexus King. Thatcher accepts.

– Edris Enofe has built himself up mentally and physically and is back after 7 months on the shelf with a shoulder injury. His eyes are on the WWE Evolve championship.

– Masyn Holiday asked Chantel Monroe if she would be in her corner. Monroe is only focused on the “reflection of perfection” right now.

– Kali Armstrong defeats Masyn Holiday. After the match, Armstrong got on the mic and said she’s not only going to be a difference maker but a history maker! She’s going to be the WWE Evolve Women’s Champion. Armstrong calls out WWE Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner and says she doesn’t care who else joins the fatal four-way! Zayda Steele, Chantel Monroe, and Kylie Rae interrupt and pitch why they’re capable of winning the title. A brawl ensues and Kali Armstrong takes out the field, but Kendal Grey returns to take out Kali Armstrong.

– Keanu Carver pays a visit to WWE Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner and gets a match against Harlem Lewis next week.

– Javier Bernal defeats It’s Gal. After the match, It’s Gal left Javier Bernal in the middle of the ring.

– WWE Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner was impressed with Nikkita Lyons’ win last week. Turner wants to add Lyons in the play-in match for the last spot in the fatal four-way, but Lyons declines. Lyons says Turner can call her once a champion has been crowned.

– Kylie Rae was just informed that she will be competing in the play-in match next week against Zayda Steele, Aria Bennett, and Chantel Monroe. Kylie Rae doesn’t want to discuss Wendy Choo.

– Troy Yearwood has signed a WWE Evolve contract and It’s Gal and Troy Yearwood have a little confrontation.

– Keanu Carver vs. Harlem Lewis play-in match announced for next week.

– Zayda Steele vs. Aria Bennett vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kylie Rae fatal four-way play-in match announced for next week.