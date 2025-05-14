Videos: 5/14/25 WWE Speed result, Pretty Deadly attend soccer game in Orlando

– Ivy Nile defeated Maxxine Dupri with 1 sec left on the clock to advance in the #1 Contender’s Tournament:

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@maxxinedupri and @ivynile_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will face @kelani_wwe in the Semifinals? pic.twitter.com/gasJxqwki8 — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025

Kelani Jordan vs Ivy Nile set got next week’s WWE Speed.

– Pretty Deadly we’re in attendance for the Orlando City Soccer Game game against New England… they were turning heel on the home Orlando fans because they will always support “England”

WWE stars Pretty Deadly, Axiom, DIY and ring announcer Mike Rome enjoying 'Wrestling Night' with Orlando City SC pic.twitter.com/95rqEWeRWj — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) May 13, 2025