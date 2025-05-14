Trump and Carney invited ringside at the Zone-Ify “The Border Brawl” mega event

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

DIPLOMACY TAPS OUT: U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER CARNEY INVITED RINGSIDE AT THE ZONE·IFY “THE BORDER BRAWL” MEGA-EVENT

Streaming free across Canada and the U.S., the May 25 spectacle in Niagara Falls promises tariffs, trash talk, and tag teams

The free streaming entertainment platform Zone·ify throws down the gauntlet and invites world leaders to take ringside seats for the only international conflict that ends with a body slam

Starting Thursday at 10 am ET, tickets go on sale through Tickets.com and Zone.tv

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA, May 14, 2025 — If tariffs, timber disputes, and pipeline politics weren’t enough, the real showdown between America and Canada is now set — and United States President Donald J. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are officially invited to witness it firsthand. Welcome to “The Border Brawl,” a no-holds-barred wrestling spectacle co-produced by Zone·ify and TNA Wrestling, streaming live, free, and exclusively on Zoneify.tv across Canada and the U.S. on May 25.

Taking place on the Canadian side of the majestic Niagara Falls, “The Border Brawl” is not just a wrestling event. With traditional diplomacy in a headlock, Zone·ify is extending VIP invitations to Trump and Carney to attend the festivities and maybe even raise a championship belt together…or at least agree on a decent steel trade deal.

“The level of political sparring in the U.S. – Canada trade and tariff talks has been a spectacle, to say the least,” said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv. “Having our two leaders settle this at the ‘Border Brawl’ wrestling event may be the best and most entertaining way to get the deals done.”

Streaming for free on Zone·ify and airing live at 5:00 PM ET on May 25, the event will feature legends like Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau, Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank), UFC icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and a soon-to-be-revealed lineup of TNA Wrestling’s top stars. The live event will be held at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, followed by a fan meet and greet. Tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 am ET at https://zone.tv/border-brawl and Tickets.com.

Happening on Memorial Day weekend, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit nonprofit organizations supporting injured veterans and active-duty service members — a meaningful cause on both sides of the border.

Whether you’re red, white, and blue… or red and white with a maple leaf, this is the one time you’ll want your politicians ringside instead of stonewalling in Ottawa or DC. And who knows? If Trump and Carney show up, they might just find common ground — or at least agree that body slams speak louder than sanctions.

