Swerve Strickland is getting his own Reebok Answer 3 collaboration
Swerve Strickland will release a collaborative Reebok Answer 3 design. This special Allen Iverson signature shoe colorway draws inspiration from the Killmonger attire Strickland wore upon winning the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2024.
Release date: May 28th. Item number: 10246191.
Price: $160.
— Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 14, 2025
— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 14, 2025