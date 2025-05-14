Swerve Strickland is getting his own Reebok Answer 3 collaboration

May 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Swerve Strickland will release a collaborative Reebok Answer 3 design. This special Allen Iverson signature shoe colorway draws inspiration from the Killmonger attire Strickland wore upon winning the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2024.

Release date: May 28th. Item number: 10246191.
Price: $160.

