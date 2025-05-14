Skye Blue opens up about the terrifying ankle injury suffered in a match

Skye Blue explains her ankle injury and recovery process "I never felt anything like this. I snapped my fibula. There are 2 long screws on one side and a plate and six screws on the other. And I have no feeling on one side." (Q101)

Skye Blue opened up about the terrifying ankle injury she suffered during a match, describing the moment with vivid detail and emotion. “I was catching a dive. I’ve caught dives before so I didn’t think anything of it. As she jumped, I could tell something was off with it. It was either her head was hitting the floor or I was going to dive and catch her. I dove and caught her,” she recalled. The impact was immediate and alarming. “The second I felt it, I rolled over to get up because I had to crawl to where I was going, I felt my foot dangling from my leg. I could feel it detached. It was the grossest feeling that I’ve ever felt.”

Medical help was quick to intervene, even before she could fully process the injury. “Before I even told the ref, ‘Hey, my ankle is messed up,’ there was already a doctor in front of me. She’s like, ‘You’re done. You’re not getting up.’ ‘No, let me finish the match.’ I tried to get up and I screamed. She goes, ‘Sit down. You’re done.’ ‘Okay.'” Despite her desire to continue, the severity of the injury was undeniable. “I was terrified because I just wanted to finish the match. I never felt anything like this. It was the first major injury. I snapped my fibula. There are two long screws (on one side) and (on the other side) is a plate and six screws. That was probably the scariest thing ever,” she admitted.

When asked if she feared the end of her wrestling career, Skye Blue didn’t hold back. “That definitely crossed through my head a bunch of times, especially at night when I couldn’t sleep. It’d be like four in the morning and there were times I would have to lay with my leg straight because if I moved it, it was in pain.” Through this difficult period, her biggest source of strength was Kyle. “[Kyle] was the best because he’d be like, ‘Tell those voices to shut up. You’re going to wrestle. You’re not going to just sit on this couch and mop.’ He was by far the biggest supporter I could ever ask for.”

