Saraya says the door is open for a return to AEW, Cathy Kelley/Grayson Waller fun

– Saraya revealed that TK has “left the door open” for a potential return to the company.

“I was like, alright, time for me to bow out. Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great. He was like, let’s do it. Like- that’s perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great, and yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, okay, now it’s time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess.”

Source: Women’s Wrestling Talk

– Cathy Kelley has hit back at Grayson Waller after he called her Mom the elephant after asking about the elephant in the room on Raw.