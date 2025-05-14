Ric Flair says HBK is the greatest worker, Mantell on Vince and the WWE HOF, AEW Dynamite update

– Ric Flair was a guest on Busted Open.

* Flair has said that Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker of all time.

* Steve Austin guys is the reason WWE came back… yes there were other components and I love The Rock, Mick Foley and Triple H, but Steve Austin and his feud with Vince McMahon they managed to turn WWE around”.

– Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary manager said he expects Vince McMahon to be inducted, but only after a significant cooling-off period.

“I think they still need some separation,” Mantell said. “I don’t think while this is pending, I don’t think Vince is going in. I do think that Vince would go in at some point, but they would need time and distance between the event occurring and the lawsuit ending, and then Vince may go in.”

– Updated AEW Beach Break Dynamite card to tonight:

* AEW world championship steel cage match. Jon Moxley vs Samoa Joe

* Will Ospreay & hangman Adam page vs Josh Alexander & Takeshita

* AEW women’s world championship eliminator match. Toni storm vs Mina Shirakawa vs Ske blue vs AZM

* Ricochet vs Zach gowen

* Bobby lashley gives his answer to MJF