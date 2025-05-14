Notes on Ric Flair, Kyle Fletcher, and Colonel Robert Fuller

– Ric Flair announced he will be in Chicago for AEW, where he will pay tribute to his best friend, the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The special tribute will air during AEW Collision this Saturday, and Flair promises it will be “a night to remember.”

– Kyle Fletcher shared that AEW’s decision to hold shows in smaller venues has had a revitalizing effect on the locker room. He explained that the change has “reignited the passion of a lot of the wrestlers backstage.” This shift to more intimate settings appears to have brought renewed energy and enthusiasm to the performers behind the scenes.

Source: Q101

– Colonel Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) posted the following on his Facebook page: