Mark Shapiro defends decision to reduce WWE live events, match added to WWE Battleground card

– During the JP Morgan Conference on May 13, 2025, TKO President Mark Shapiro emphasized that the focus will remain on producing high-quality Premium Live Events and major TV shows, potentially at the expense of smaller, non-televised events. Shapiro also defended TKO’s decision to reduce WWE’s yearly live events to around 200, a drastic 75% cut from the 300 events WWE used to run annually.

He noted that the decision wasn’t solely driven by profit margins, pointing out that WWE already has a strong, established following. Shapiro added that 200 events is a good number to maintain, but the company may continue to trim the schedule even further to align with TKO’s strategy of prioritizing marquee shows.

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo has been made official for Battleground.

Other matches include:

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne for the NXT Championship

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship