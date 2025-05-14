John Cena added to the June 9 post-MITB episode of Raw

John Cena is now being advertised for the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw which will have the fallout from the Money In The Bank premium live event.

This makes it four events in a row for Cena that week, as he will be on the June 6 episode of Smackdown, the Money In The Bank show, the June 9 Raw, and the June 13 Smackdown.

This particular Raw has a WWE World Heavyweight title match announced as well, with Gunther challenging whoever the champion will be come that day.

Tickets for this Raw from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona are available on Ticketmaster.com starting from $77.25 including all taxes and fees.

