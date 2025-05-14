Jamie Hayter talks physical and emotional challenges

Jamie Hayter opened up about the physical and emotional challenges she faced during her 15-month absence from AEW due to injury, revealing how deeply the experience affected her and how she’s finally beginning to feel like herself again. Reflecting on the severity of her condition, she admitted, “It was an incredibly difficult time. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. The only thing I could do for long periods of time was sit on my stomach.” Initially unsure of the cause, she continued training and wrestling until the pain became unbearable: “When I got hurt, I didn’t know what it was. I was still training and wrestling at first. After a while, I couldn’t stand up straight. I was in excruciating pain. I couldn’t even get out of bed for PT.”

Despite the setback, Hayter found a strange sense of clarity and growth. “Wrestling would always be on the back of my mind, but I needed to focus on my every day and focus on me. I was going to need surgery, but then the pain massively subsided. Weirdly, I’m now glad it happened. Personally, on the inside, I feel a million times better.” The injury shook her to the core, leading her to question her future in wrestling. “The injury, it rattled my whole world,” she said. “I truly didn’t know how long I was going to be out or if I could even come back to wrestling. Even after I came back, I didn’t feel right. I don’t mean physically. It’s just the injury spooked me, it affected my confidence.”

Now, eight months after her return, Hayter feels reconnected with herself and her identity in the ring: “I’ve been back for eight months, and now I’m finally starting to feel like myself again. When I’m in the ring, I know who I am again.”

Hayter also spoke about her striking new look and how it reflects her personal evolution. “I know it was jarring at first because I looked so different–but this is me,” she said, revealing that her style is inspired by 1960s and 70s psychedelic rock and counterculture. “My favorite band is The Doors. When I was hurt, listening to their music would cheer me up and get me pumped. I’m really into 60s, 70s psychedelic rock. I love Kate Bush. Music makes me feel good. This is like a new album in my career. I like the whole counterculture movement, and I draw a lot of inspiration from that. We’ll see if it’s everyone’s cup of tea.”

Source: Undisputed