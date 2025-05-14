idrinq announces partnership with AEW as official Productivity Drink

idrinq announced an exclusive partnership with AEW, making idring the official Productivity Drink of AEW.

With this new partnership, idring will be featured across AEW’s weekly TV programming on TBS, TNT, and streaming on Max, along with several AEW pay-per-view events. As the official Productivity Drink of AEW, idring will have premiere logo placement in both the ring and broadcasted on live TV.

With the evolving partnership between the two entities, idring is happy to announce that the AEW talent will also play a part in the AEW/idrinq journey.

“AEW fans bring the energy, and now they have the perfect drink to match-without the crash” said idring CEO Norbert Vergez. “At idrinq, we believe peak performance starts with a clear mind, which is why we created the first-of-its-kind productivity drink that enhances focus and endurance without caffeine or stimulants. Teaming up with AEW-where mental and physical precision are everything— just makes sense. Whether you’re gearing up for a big match, a workout, or just tackling your day, idring helps you stay sharp, focused, and in the zone—naturally.”

