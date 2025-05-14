Female wrestler staying with AEW, NWA title match change, Finn Balor stat

May 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Willow Nightingale has re-signed with AEW on a multi-year deal. AEW sources noted she expressed being very happy with the company and wanted to stay.

(Source: Fightful)

– Colby Corino has been added to the main event of Crockett Cup on May 17th and will face Thom Latimer & Rhino for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

– Finn Balor is now 2-18 in his last 20 televised singles matches.

