CW President says NXT has been “an absolute game changer” for the network

Brad Schwartz, President of The CW, told Variety, that NXT’s move to the network has been “an absolute game changer” for the broadcaster.

“This last quarter that just ended was the highest rated NXT quarter in five years. It’s up 19% year over year,” Schwartz said.

He revealed that CW and WWE are constantly discussing ways to expand their relationship, including the possibility of additional WWE shows moving to the network.

“In adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54, we’re regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights. It’s unheard of,” Schwartz said. “So it’s been absolutely crushing for us. It’s one of the big reasons why our network as a whole is up 40% season over season…besides animation on Fox, [NXT] has the highest concentration of 18-49 and 25-54 on all broadcast.”

