5/14/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

– Will Ospreay & “Hangman” Adam Page vs Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita opens the show, the former picking up the win.

After the match, the Dan Callis family try to blind side the victors but are firmly fought off. The segment ends with Ospreay accidentally hitting Hangman and the ref is needed to calm both men down before a boiling point.

– Top flight are backstage. They call out MJF and the Bucks, saying MJF will get his and they are coming for the Bucks Titles.

Dustin Rhodes then gives them a Pep talk telling them to stick at it.

– Ricochet gets the win over Zak Gowan in a great match in which we saw Ricochet go for a figure four and Gowan come off the top with a moonsault.

After the match Ricochet continues the beat down before being chased off by Mark Briscoe.

– The Hurt Syndicate pick up the win over Top Flight. After the match Bobby doesn’t let go of the hurt lock, Dustin and Sammy come out with Dustin laying out a challenge to the AEW Tag Team champs. Cru then come out and fire shots at Rhodes and Sammy before also challenging Bobby and Shelton.

Dustin isn’t happy with that and wants to teach Cru a lesson. MVP lays out the challenge for Collision. Dustin and Sammy vs Cru, the winners get a tam team title match at Double or Nothing.

– MJF music hits, but he’s nowhere to be found. MVP sends Shelton to the back to escort Maxwell out where he is found hiding behind Tony Khan.

After MVP and Shelton all give a thumbs up, Lashley plays with the crowd before following suit. MJF is part of the Hurt Syndicate…well not yet, as MVP reveals next week we will have the official MJF/Hurt Syndicate contract signing.

– Mina Shirakawa in her first match as an AEW Contracted talent, defeats Toni Storm, A returning Sky Blue and AZM from stardom and earns a shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

After the match Mercedes Mone attacks the women she just lost her World Title to, AZM. Saving the day. Jamie Hayter, as she would lock Mone in the cross face before officials would split the pair up.

– AEW pay respects to Sabu with a series of pictures, encapsulating highlights of his career before an incredible heartfelt speech from Tazz.

Taz reflects on the loss of his close friend, Sabu, as we remember the legendary professional wrestler. pic.twitter.com/l5w7KZka5S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2025

– Nigel and Tony are in the ring and Nigel wants to speak to Garcia.

Nigel apologises for getting involved in his match, he knows his place is at the commentary desk and not in a wrestling ring. Garcia says it’s the opposite and wants to fight FTR with Nigel.

Stokely Hathaway comes out and says Garcia and Nigel are out of there mind if they think they can beat FTR before being jumped from behind by Dax and Cash. Matt Menard makes the save with a crowbar in hand and sends FTR running.

– Jon Moxley retains his World Title defeating Samoa Joe in a cage match after GABE KIDD slid the briefcase through the cage.

– After the main event, GABE KIDD and the DeathRiders would beat down Hobbs and Willow as the Young Bucks made there way to the ring. Kenny comes out to make the save but is low blowed by Okada. The Young Buck call for the cage to be lowered and its 8 on 4 in the ring.

Swerve Strickland’s music hits and he climes up the cell diving in to the men below. Matt raises the cage in a panic and they all flee. Swerve lays down the challenge for Double or Nothing. Anarchy in the Arena.