WWE NXT, 5/13/25

Join us tonight for results from WWE, NXT. Vic Joseph, Corey Graves and Booker T are on the call.

Tonight’s announced card.

Joe Hendry and Trick Williams contract signing

Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

The show starts with the NQCC heading out to the ring off the heels of last weeks last man standing match battle royal, in which Myles Borne won the match. He takes the mic and says he is partially deaf, but his disability is not the story, his skills are and he won the match. That is the story. The fans are totally behind him in this interview. He says he wants to be known for his abilities in the ring and the NXT Champion. Ethan Page comes out and challenges him to match and put the title match he earned on the line. Charlie Dempsey seems to agree he should accept the match. Myles agrees and Ava makes the match. Oba Femi walks out to hear this and Ava says that will be worked out later. The match with Charlie Dempsey and Oba Femi will happen now.

Match 1. NXT Champion, Oba Femi VS Charlie Dempsey … Non Title Match

The match starts off with Femi working Dempsey over on the mat. Femi shoulders Dempsey, but Charlie counters with a kick to the thigh. Both men continue going back and forth. Dempsey then rolls up Femi, but Femi kicks out and nails Dempsey with a boot. Charlie locks on a triangle, but Oba breaks it. After a sidewalk slam and powerbomb, Femi gets the duke.

Winner by pinfall, Oba Femi

Tatum Paxley is shown in the back, completely lost realizing her partners are gone and not coming back.

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page have a verbal altercation furthering their conflict. Ethan admits he enjoys doing thing that ruin other peoples time to shine, like he did to Myles Borne. Ricky seems to realize he may need to stop Page from doing that to him.

Match 2. Wes Lee VS Tony D’Angelo

The match starts off with both men throwing punches. Tony gains a an advantage, but Wes’ henchmen interfere on the outside, namely Igwe. Dupont and Igwe are eventually on the floor and Tony throws Wes on them. Tony then dives on all three of them on the floor. Wes recovers and dives on Tony. He throws him in the ring and works him over more before a near fall. He follows up with a kardiac kick. He just grazed him it appears, but Tony is distracted by the arrival of Stacks on the big screen. Stacks says he is at the safe house of Rizzo. Tony is distraught and falls to the kardiac Kick.

Winner by pinfall, Wes Lee

Tony runs right for the door post match.

Steph Vaquer is shown wearing her belt, walking backstage. She walks out to the ring and grabs the mic. Vaquer says she has respect for Jordynne Grace Fatal Influence’s music hits, and Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley make their way out. Henley says Vaquer has been on top since arriving in NXT and is truly one of a kind, but that will make her downfall more sweeter. Jayne adds that since Vaquer pinned Henley to become the Women’s North American Championship, but Henley becomes slightly offended and Jayne says her point is that NXT is Fatal Influence’s space. You can see the aggravation on the face of Fallon Henley. Grace heads out next. She says that Henley and Jayne get in each other’s way, and questions how they can work together to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Jayne says herself and Henley deserve to be on top of the women’s division of NXT, but Grace interrupts her and says she won’t fail again. Jayne then puts both women on notice, and says that Fatal Influence is coming for the NXT Women’s Championship. Jacy also mentioned that Fatal Influence has won championships, unlike Grace. Grace says she will be happy to take care of both members of Fatal Influence herself.

Hall of Famers, The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley having a conversation with Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling backstage.

Match 3. Myles Borne VS Ethan Page (title match opportunity on the line)

The match starts off with Borne doing some Randy Orton moves. He looks like him so much in the ring. Borne leapfrogs and arm drags Ethan. Page counters with punches and forearms. Borne suplexes and punches Page. Page desperately counters with punches, but he is taking a beating. Borne then breaks a headlock with a back suplex. Page then goes right back into a front face lock. Borne then slams Page into the buckle to break free. They end up on the top, Page delivers a superplex and a boot to the side of his head. Page then sets up for Ego’s Edge, but Borne escapes and hits a dropkick for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Myles Borne

Backstage, Ricky Starks overhears Je’Von Evans and Ashante Adonis bickering over the Indies and who is better. He walks up to the them and says you should have a match and the winner can face him down the road for the North American Championship. We then cut to Tony D’Angelo getting to the safe house of Rizzo. He is jumped from behind by Stacks.

Match 4. Thea Hail VS Tatum Paxley

The two feel each other out with counters to each move. Hail hits a moonsault and armlock. Hail continues to work the arm and that becomes the story of the match so far. Hail locks on a Kimura and Paxley rakes her eyes to get disqualified.

Winner by DQ, Thea Hail

Paxley continues to attack the eyes post match. She had to be pulled away with force from Hail. Backstage, Kelani Jordan tells Zaria when she beats her she wants a shot at Sol Ruca’s North American title.

Things get personal very fast in the contract signing between TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry and Trick Williams. This match will be the first ever defense of a TNA championship on a premium live event. Joe won the verbal exchange.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors speak with Ava and she sets up a match with them and OTM.

Main Event. NXT Champion, Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace VS Fallon Henley and Jacy Jane

Grace comes in fast with a backbreaker and a couple short arm clotheslines. Steph tags in with a crossbody, but Henley interferes. Steph recovers and trades rollups with Jane. She then locks on a cravate. Henley eventually tags in, but Steph suplexes them both at the same time. She then hits a codebreaker senton set. This girl is really good. Henley eventually lands some strikes and a crossbody on both Grace and Steph. Fatal Influence go for there finish on Steph, but Grace sacrifices herself. She eats the blow and then delivers a Gracedriver for the win.

Winners, Steph and Grace