WWE News and Notes

– The 2025 WWE Draft is currently expected to take place later this month in Tampa, FL. Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 24th), WWE/NXT Battleground (25th), Raw on the 26th, and NXT on the 27th all take place in Tampa.

– Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky show each other love and respect after teaming up this week on RAW.

– Major League Baseball have reinstated WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose who was previously kicked out of the sport for gambling on the game. This paves the way for the late Cincinnati Reds legend to one day be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.