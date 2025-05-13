Why Wrestlers Can Become Successful in UFC

There are many different types of pro fighting and fans tend to gravitate to one in particular. We obviously love wrestling here, but we can appreciate others, such as boxing and MMA. One of the reasons for that is that there are many transferable skills – and wrestling techniques, in particular, are as commonly seen in the UFC octagon as they are in the WWE ring.

Wrestling skills can sometimes be overlooked as a useful part of a UFC fighter’s armory but can prove crucial. With UFC 316 on the way—headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili—fans are turning to top UFC betting online to lock in their picks. The card promises high-level action across all disciplines, but it’s Dvalishvili’s relentless wrestling that could once again prove decisive.

In this article, we are going to look at how wrestling can play a big role in a UFC fighter’s training, as well as being decisive in the ring. In addition, we will highlight the moves that are most useful for anyone thinking of trading WWE for UFC. The two practices are far more linked than many people might believe, making anyone with a wrestling background ideal of mixed martial arts as well.

Combination of Styles

You may find MMA fans debating the merits of different styles and arguing for a champion. But the simple fact is that the best UFC fighters will be able to use a combination to succeed and win championships. Obviously, any individual fighter will have their own strengths and weaknesses, but being able to employ a range of techniques will always be important.

UFC fighters can look to Thai boxing, Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, regular boxing, karate, and judo to outwit and overpower opponents, but knowledge of wrestling is always going to be important. In fact, it could be argued that without being able to use wrestling moves, many of the other styles become increasingly ineffective. If an MMA fighter knows how to wrestle, he or she will always have a good chance of winning.

Grappling is Key

The speed and agility of many wrestlers is an obvious place to start when it comes to looking at how they can master a UFC fighting space. But it is really the grappling and ground-work techniques that really come through to make a real difference. These holding moves can overpower even the most powerful boxer and sap energy in opponents.

Even though the ring is a different shape for most MMA bouts, fighters with a wrestling background are able to direct the trajectory of a fight and gain control. Once in that position, they can then grapple effectively to further that domination. Unlike boxing, UFC allows fighters to continue even when on the ground, of course.

Submissions

In some wrestling contests, the outcome is more part of the entertainment and the fighters may continually break out of submission holds in an attempt to create excitement with the crowd. However, there is no doubt that the knowledge gained about submission techniques can be invaluable in an MMA bout.

Boxing might rely on the big punches to finish bouts and create excitement, but many UFC fights will finish due to the submission of one of the combatants. It is a technique that is widely used in wrestling and can be adapted for any MMA bout. Being able to stop an opponent fighting can be even more effective than just having the most power to attack.

Takedowns

It is not surprising that MMA – and UFC in particular – has become so popular in recent times. With a relative lack of characters in the boxing world compared to years gone by, the spectacle of the craft has disappeared. Fight fans wanted more action and UFC provided that – but only with a heavy dose of wrestling included.

The “takedown” is very popular in MMA and is any kind of grappling move that gets an opponent on the ground. Single or even double-leg sweeps are very popular – and effective – and come straight from the wrestling ring. If a fighter can use this wrestling skill to incapacitate an opponent, victory is never going to be far away.

Wrestling Skills Will Always Be Desired

With so much scope for UFC fighters when it comes to styles and skills, bringing wrestling into a training regime would seem to be an obvious plus point. Being able to combine wrestling techniques with boxing, or more traditional martial arts moves, gives any fighter an advantage over more restricted opponents.

Wrestling should be a part of any MMA fighter’s training schedule, giving them an edge when it comes to the actual bouts. Because wrestling moves are so varied in the first place, they can be used in all kinds of situations. By training in this discipline, an MMA fighter will be able to overcome any opponent in a variety of ways.

Grappling moves and sheer strength can be invaluable to a UFC fighter, as they would be to a traditional wrestler. There are also all the defensive moves and techniques to consider, which also improve the chance of success. Wrestling alone might not be able to win UFC fights, thanks to the wide range of techniques allowed. But it is a vital component and gives any fighter a huge advantage in the octagon.