Vince Russo calls Raw boring, Corey Graves writes a tribute to Sabu, TNA talent booked for TripleMania
– Vince Russo on X:
Another Monday Night another Boring Ass @WWE RAW.
– TNA Champions Joe Hendry, Moose, Nic and Ryan Nemeth have been confirmed to work AAA TripleManía Regia on June 15, according to Sports Illustrated.
– Corey Graves posted:
In other news, the sky is blue. Is Russo saying it supposed to make it more true or something?
Thing is, they’re still making money hand over fist and that’s pretty much their only goal. As long as they do, they don’t care if it’s boring.