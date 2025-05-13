Sting says he wanted to go out with a bang, match announced for AEW Dynamite

May 13, 2025 - by staff

– Speaking with Adam Bernard of ScreenRant, “The Icon” Sting admitted that he wanted to go out with a bang and spoke very fondly of his time in the promotion:

“It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn’t want wrestling fans to say, ‘Yeah, he’s just coasting along because he can.’ I didn’t want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, ‘Oh, man, he’s pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.’ It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I’m so grateful for it.”

– Toni Storm vs Mina Shirakawa vs Skye Blue vs AZM in a AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator 4-Way announced for AEW Dynamite Beach Break.

