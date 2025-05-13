Sting on how Tony Khan pitched joining AEW to him, Kevin Knight on his decision to sign with AEW

– Hall of Famer Sting reveals how Tony Khan pitched joining AEW to him:

“I got a phone call from Tony Khan and also Cody. Cody Rhodes called me as well and just said, hey, and Tony’s words were, ‘Hey, would you like to come back and play for a little while?’

“Tony was convinced that the fans would be bonkers over (his presence). He built my confidence. I had great conversations with him.

“I started to look and pay attention to some of the talent there. Darby Allin, for example. It just seemed like as I watched their show, it felt like WCW way back in the day.”

(source: Screen Rant)

– Kevin Knight spoke opens up on the decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling:

“Man everything happened so fast. Like a blink of an eye, I was wrestling AR Fox on Ring Of Honor, and then soon, I get brought up to wrestle Jay on a Collision. Then in the following week, we had announced that I’m wrestling on the pay-per-view. So it’s like things happen like this. So I think it was just a tribute just to how hard I’ve worked and just the work that I put in because opportunity and preparation makes success. So I feel like I’ve always been preparing for this moment. I just had an opportunity to be successful. So it was just putting all my work out there, throwing it at the wall, giving Will everything I had, giving the city of Philadelphia everything I had. You bring good energy to Philadelphia, they’re going to give it right back to you tenfold. So the environment was amazing. Will is obviously amazing in his own right. So it’s just a matter of proving that I can keep up with the best in the world. So it was it was a validating experience for sure.”

(Source: Pep Talks)