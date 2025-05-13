RVD encourages fans to watch Dark Side of the Ring, New NXT couple, Parker Boudreaux vs. Big Kon
– Thea Hail has entered a relationship with fellow NXT wrestler Harlem Lewis, who is Cora Jade’s former partner.
✨chaotic coffee adventures✨#9
OPUS COFFEE pic.twitter.com/fZPlwd7jGP
— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) May 11, 2025
– Rob Van Dam via X:
Although it’ll be sad, you can catch Sabu and me on Dark Side of the Ring this week, talking about his uncle.
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 12, 2025
– Parker Boudreaux vs. Big Kon announced…
This weekend .. UPW
The BFD TAKEOVER continues.. I won’t be stopped this year pic.twitter.com/Y2wpK9DJSr
— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) May 12, 2025