Raw viewership for the May 5th episode

Netflix has released viewership data for the May 5th edition of WWE Raw, revealing that the episode drew 2.8 million views. The show secured the No. 4 spot on the global charts and landed in the top 10 across 20 different countries.

This marks a slight drop from the April 28 episode, which garnered 3 million views.

The May 5 broadcast was headlined by a tag team main event featuring Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY taking on Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

The 5/5 episode of WWE Raw was the “go-home show” for the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.