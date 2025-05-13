Punk pays tribute to Sabu on Raw (photo), Dominik on his current look, AEW coming to Chicago

– All Elite Wrestling today announced that the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago will host an exclusive multi-week residency of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, marking the first time in history that AEW has ever held a residency in Chicago.

The residency dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 16 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, July 17 – Special Taping of AEW Collision

Wednesday, July 23 – AEW Dynamite

Saturday, July 26 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, July 30 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, July 31 – Special Live Edition of AEW Collision

“We are excited to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the legendary Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom from July 16 – July 31” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Our fans in Chicago have consistently proven that they are some of the most passionate AEW fans in the world, and we look forward to putting on an unforgettable series of events for them this July.”

Tickets for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, including a limited number of 6-day packages, will go on sale this Monday, May 19 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

As reported by @Suntimes, AEW is bringing a residency to CHICAGO!

From 7/16-7/31, AEW comes to you from @AragonBallroom for #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision!

Tickets on sale Mon., 5/19, including a limited number of 6-day packages.

Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access! pic.twitter.com/vUSack98fO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2025

– CM Punk with an tribute to the late Sabu:

– Dominik Mysterio on his current look with the mullet and mustache:

“I feel like girls like weird shit. And I’m a good weird looking dude. If that makes any sense.”

(Intoxicados Podcast)