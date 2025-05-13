Notes on Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Karrion Kross and Scarlett

– Rey Mysterio and Angie Mysterio celebrate 29 years of marriage this week.

– Dominik Mysterio says he is looking to visit Eddie’s grave in the near future to celebrate his WWE Intercontinental Title victory.

Dominik said he’s visited Eddie with Rey, but never alone.

“We have a show coming up in Phoenix and I plan on taking the WWE Intercontinental Title up there to see him. I’m going to try to make some time before Raw. I’m going to try to make the time to go see him. I’ll probably go by myself this time. Who knows, take the IC Title to him, let him know we did it,”

(Source: interview with the Intoxicados Podcast)

– Karrion Kross gave Sabu a little tribute during after his Match on Main Event:

– Happy 34th Birthday to Scarlett Bordeaux