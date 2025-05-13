More post WWE events announced for Priscilla Kelly, update on Jake Roberts

– Just announced:

*BREAKING* PRISCILLA KELLY comes to GCW for 2 big events in July! *July 11 – Dallas*https://t.co/G9rqofcjtJ *July 19 – Coney Island*

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 13, 2025

– Via Cheryl Roberts:

Jake is making outstanding progress and is prepared for discharge. We are so grateful for all the prayers and well wishes. Following a one-week recovery period, he will be ready to resume traveling and reconnect with his fans. Roberts underwent heart ablation surgery this morning.