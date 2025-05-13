More post WWE events announced for Priscilla Kelly, update on Jake Roberts
– Just announced:
*BREAKING*
PRISCILLA KELLY comes to GCW for 2 big events in July!
*July 11 – Dallas*
*July 19 – Coney Island*
(Tix soon)
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
— GameChangerWrestling, May 13, 2025
– Via Cheryl Roberts:
Jake is making outstanding progress and is prepared for discharge. We are so grateful for all the prayers and well wishes. Following a one-week recovery period, he will be ready to resume traveling and reconnect with his fans. Roberts underwent heart ablation surgery this morning.
#thesnake pic.twitter.com/9xnfxbu6Ml
— Steve Gerweck, May 13, 2025