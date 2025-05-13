More post WWE events announced for Priscilla Kelly, update on Jake Roberts

May 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced:

– Via Cheryl Roberts:

Jake is making outstanding progress and is prepared for discharge. We are so grateful for all the prayers and well wishes. Following a one-week recovery period, he will be ready to resume traveling and reconnect with his fans. Roberts underwent heart ablation surgery this morning.

