Matches on tap for tonight’s WWE NXT, Perez/Giulia tension (video), Kim to ref Natalya’s NWA match

May 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Updated NXT lineup for tonight:

* Joe Hendry & Trick Williams WWE Battleground contract signing

* Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

– WWE posted the following after Raw left the airwaves:

Gail Kim will be the special guest referee for the NWA World Women’s Championship match between Kenzie Paige and Natalya at The Crockett Cup!

