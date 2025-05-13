Matches on tap for tonight’s WWE NXT, Perez/Giulia tension (video), Kim to ref Natalya’s NWA match

– Updated NXT lineup for tonight:

* Joe Hendry & Trick Williams WWE Battleground contract signing

* Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

– WWE posted the following after Raw left the airwaves:

– Gail Kim will be the special guest referee for the NWA World Women’s Championship match between Kenzie Paige and Natalya at The Crockett Cup!

“As the person who booked this very special match-up between the WWE’s Natalya and NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige, in a championship match no less, and given the bad blood between the two stars, which has only built since the Bloodsport event in Vegas and of course Ms.… pic.twitter.com/583vTML3C7 — NWA (@nwa) May 13, 2025