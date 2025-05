Matches announced for next week’s NXT

– Joe Hendry Concert

– Trick Williams Rap Performance

– Shawn Spears vs Josh Briggs

– Ashante Adonis vs Je’Von Evans vs Sean Legacy in a Triple Threat Match

– Kelani Jordan vs Zaria and if Kelani wins she will face Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title at Battleground