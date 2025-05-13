John Cena on his defense of Vince McMahon, not revealing any spoilers

– John Cena gets asked if he was surprised by the reaction of some fans when he said he still loves Vince McMahon.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don’t hold anybody or how they feel or what they view as permissible or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being. I’m not surprised about any of that.”

– Cena says he refuses ruin the story and speak about turning heel until he retires in December.

“I want to be clear with you. What you’re seeing on WWE is sports entertainment. Okay, so I’m not going to give you any spoilers cuz I think we got a really good season of TV going on right now.

I’ll have a much better answer for that in December when I’m all done.”

(Source: US Weekly)