Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Rebel updates

May 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Rebel posted:

– Cheryl Roberts, the wife of “The Snake,” posted:

Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayers warriors good vibes, and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated.

