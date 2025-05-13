Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Rebel updates

– Rebel posted:

Another day, another Dr. visit, no answers and not any better. It’s been a year since I was hospitalized and I’m losing Hope. I’m down and defeated but I’m still fighting pic.twitter.com/Wd6Apu9rQr — REBEL (@RebelTanea) May 12, 2025

– Cheryl Roberts, the wife of “The Snake,” posted:

Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayers warriors good vibes, and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated.