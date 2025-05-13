Fanatics hiring sales associates for WWE Evolution in Atlanta

There seems to be a lot of rumors regarding Evolution 2, the all-women WWE premium live event which at the moment seems to be taking place from Atlanta, Georgia during the second weekend of July.

PWInsider.com initially revealed the location and now Fanatics, the company behind the WWE stores at live events, is also hiring sales associates in Atlanta to man the stores via ZipRecruiter.

This seemingly confirms the news that the show will be taking place, although the date is likely to be on Sunday, July 13. WWE is planning to host Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12, the same day as AEW All In: Texas.

WWE has yet to confirm the news that Evolution 2 is taking place. The previous Evolution was held on October 28, 2018.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online