Details on TNA stars booked for AAA’s Triplemania Regia event

TNA Wrestling & Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Announce TNA Stars Who Will Compete At Triplemanía Regia on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico

Four TNA Wrestling champions are confirmed for matches at Triplemanía Regia, the major pro wrestling spectacular from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide when, for the first time ever, wrestlers from TNA, AAA and WWE battle for bragging rights, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Triplemanía Regia is Sunday, June 15, starting at 6 p.m. at Arena Monterrey in Mexico.

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry, a worldwide viral sensation over the past year, returns to Mexico for the showcase June event, along with reigning TNA X Division Champion Moose and the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, brothers Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these four incredible TNA stars to AAA,” said Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña, CEO of Mexico City-based AAA. “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds – the passion and tradition of Lucha Libre, and the global momentum of TNA. Our fans are in for something truly special.”

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said Triplemanía Regia is a “milestone moment” in pro wrestling history as Triplemanía Regia will features iconic wrestlers from AAA, WWE and TNA.

For tickets to Triplemanía Regia, go to: https://lucha-libreaaa.myshopify.com/.

Hendry last wrestled on Mexican soil in 2023 in the Lucha Libre World Cup at Estadio de Béisbol Charros de Jalisco in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. He was part of the three-person Team Europe squad as the 2023 tournament featured trios from around the world. The 2023 men’s tournament was won by Team Mexico (Taurus, Pentagón Jr., and Laredo Kid).

Moose wrestled for AAA in Tijuana.

Nic Nemeth had quite a memorable night for AAA in April 2024 in Monterrey: At Triplemanía XXXII, he defeated Alberto El Patrón by pinfall for the vacant AAA Mega Championship. Nemeth’s title reign lasted 112 days.