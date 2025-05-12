WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c tonight on Netflix from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Scheduled tonight’s show is Penta vs. Chad Gable, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, War Raiders vs. American Made, as well as IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia, plus appearances by CM Punk and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, May 5, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 5/12/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets the show started as always. We then shoot inside the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY., where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

CM Punk Confronted By Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

We see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars backstage, including CM Punk, who the camera follows all the way to the ring as Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays. “The Best in the World” settles inside the ring and gets on the microphone to get tonight’s show officially off-and-running.

Punk says he’s pissed off but he’s happy to be someplace he can call home (referring to his OVW days) to a pop from the crowd. Punk admits he has a lot of enemies, but #1 with a big, fat bullet is…himself. Punk says they’ve been here before, it’s not the first time Paul Heyman has stabbed him in the back.

Fool him once, shame on you…fool him twice, shame on him. Punk says they’ve grown in this company, or at least he has, saying Jey tried to warn him about Paul when he returned to the company. So yes, he’s mad at Heyman and he’s mad at “Temu CM Punk” Seth Rollins, but he’s mostly just mad at himself, but we know how this ends.

Punk says he can’t wait to get his hands on Heyman. On cue, we hear off-camera, “Ladies and gentlemen!” and out waddles “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman. Punk interrupts him, telling “Penguin” to come on down. He starts running Heyman some more as he calls out Seth Rollins in the process.

On cue once again, we hear the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ entrance tune. Out he comes with Bron Breakker on the stage alongside Heyman. Punk is having none of it as he tells Rollins he’s “nothing but a song, kid” saying sooner or later the bell has to ring.

The music stops and the crowd, who were singing along with Seth’s music, start chanting for CM Punk instead. Rollins starts to talk about Punk being egotistical as the crowd try to drown him out in boos, but Seth presses on talking about Heyman being Punk’s best friend only to make his life hell on the road to WrestleMania.

Now he’s trying to gaslight everyone by saying Paul betrayed Punk? Punk makes Rollins sick, as Heyman believed in Punk when no one else did. Rollins believes Punk is trash, and just when he thinks he couldn’t hate Punk any more, the man stands there as the reason Rollins is not the World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk tells Seth he’s never going to be champ as long as Punk is standing on his own two feet. Rollins continues, saying Punk wants to play the victim…and if he wants to die a martyr, Seth believes that can be arranged. He hopes Punk’s prepared his last words, motioning for Breakker to get into the ring.

Punk mocks the former Intercontinental Champion as Breakker slides in, and the two immediately go at it until Bron takes Punk down in the corner. He backs away to take his jacket off, and this is the opening Punk has to turn things around, until Rollins intervenes, the two starting to wear Punk down.

From there, Sami Zayn runs down the ramp for the save, but the sheer might of Breakker is too much as he and Rollins take him out before looking to flatten Punk out with a steel chair, but “Main Event” Jey Uso runs into the ring, stopping Rollins with a superkick.

Breakker gets the better of Uso, but Zayn is in with a chair as well and the numbers are finally such where Breakker and Rollins escape the ring, regrouping alongside Heyman on the bottom of the ramp. That’s how the very eventful opening segment wraps up.

Penta vs. Chad Gable

After the opener, we see a video package looking back at El Grande Americano interfering in the Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After it wraps up, Penta’s theme hits inside the KFC Yum! Center and out he comes for the first match of the evening.

As Penta settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, both Penta and Chad Gable are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. Cole is shown by himself at the commentary desk.

Cole says Pat McAfee is scheduled to join him at some point this evening. Right on cue, the entrance tune for Pat McAfee hits and out he comes to join Cole at the desk on the call for tonight’s show. McAfee says he’s been busy getting cleared by WWE medical.

On that note, the bell sounds and Penta and Gable begin mixing it up in the ring. Penta starts to get the advantage early on until Gable takes him to the mat, wearing him down as the crowd boos. Commentary discusses El Grande Americano’s “tour of Mexico” as Gable continues to go to work on Penta.

Gable sends Penta to the corner before starting to rip off the luchador’s mask. Penta manages to get him away to get back into the match, sending Gable to the outside before going for a dive over the ropes–only to be intercepted with a diving headbutt by Gable.

Penta is down and Gable shouts “lucha libre sucks.” On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, both men are in the ring again as the crowd chants “We want Penta” while the luchador sends Gable to the ropes, taking him down hard.

Gable in the corner now, as Penta hits a double boot to the chest before pulling him in for a cover and a two count. Penta goes to the ropes again, but is caught with a German suplex that gets Gable a near fall for a close two-count.

Gable goes for a high spot off the ropes, but Penta counters. Penta follows up with a Mexican Destroyer, spiking Gable on top of his dome. He follows up with the immediate cover for the 1-2-3 and the pin fall victory. Ivy Nile is shown consoling an angry Gable at ringside as Penta celebrates, and sells his arm in the ring.

Winner: Penta

Roxanne Perez & Giulia Are Ready, Dom-Dom Questions Balor & McAfee Is Sore

A vignette airs featuring Roxanne Perez and Giulia sending a message to the Raw women’s division ahead of their tag match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley tonight in the main event. After this wraps up, we shoot backstage to The Judgment Day Clubhouse.

Dominik Mysterio questions why Finn Balor hesitated with the chair at WWE Backlash: St. Louis. He says if it weren’t for El Grande Americano, he might not have won. Balor tells him not to be paranoid and says everything worked out, and he’s gonna take care of AJ Styles for him tonight.

Back inside the KFC Yum! Center, the camera settles at the commentary desk, where Michael Cole again dogs Pat McAfee for showing up late. He then introduces a video package looking back at the grueling contest McAfee had against GUNTHER at WWE Backlash: St. Louis. Back live, the fans give McAfee a standing ovation.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn Talk New Match At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Michale Cole hypes the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, with a tag match now set for CM Punk and Sami Zayn facing Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Backstage, Zayn talks to Punk about the match being made with both men expressing their reservations going in. Sami offers the proverbial olive branch to which Punk accepts, as we head back to ringside.

The War Raiders vs. American Made

The theme for The New Day then hits, and out comes the WWE World Tag-Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The two head out and make their way down to ringside to join Cole and McAfee on special guest commentary for the next match of the evening.

As they do, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The War Raiders and American Made duo of The Creed Brothers are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Ivar and Brutus start things off, going at it while New Day has a shouting contest with Pat and Cole on commentary. Ivar makes the tag to Erik as Julius tags in, with American Made getting the upper hand on the War Raiders as Brutus tags back in.

Erik sends him out of the ring but Ivar was knocked off the apron by Julius, blocking a tag as Erik goes for a dive…but Brutus catches him for a big suplex to the floor, the New Day applauding the move. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.