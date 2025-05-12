WWE-produced series starring Braun Strowman to be debut on the USA Network

During today’s NBC Upfronts, it was announced that a new WWE-Produced series starring Braun Strowman would debut on the USA Network this Fall, despite Strowman’s recent release from WWE.

Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman –

“Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is a new food format with a big appetite.

Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite.

Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is produced by WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios.“

See ya this fall!!!!! https://t.co/3ckLyTvCEC — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) May 12, 2025