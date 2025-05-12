WWE looking for $1.5 million site fee for John Cena’s final match

Journalist James Stewart from 985 The Sports Hub in Boston is reporting that WWE is looking for a financial incentive of $1.5 million as a site fee from a city to host John Cena’s farewell match on December 13, 2025.

ABC affiliated station WCVB-TV ran a story last month interviewing John Cena’s father, who said that his final match will be at the TD Garden in Boston.

The location has not been confirmed by WWE yet.

Stewart also adds that WWE plans a weekend takeover of the city, with community events on Wednesday, December 10, The Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW on Thursday, December 11, Smackdown on Friday, December 12, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 for Cena’s curtain call.

