Wrestling world continues to remember Sabu

NJPW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Sabu at the age of 60. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Sabu's family, friends and fans. In memoriam:https://t.co/vmhIFqd8kG pic.twitter.com/aLtP617hxU — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 12, 2025

I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Sabu. He was a pioneer in our business, a talented performer, and most importantly, a good man. RIP pic.twitter.com/Sb6SELtyLY — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 12, 2025

Today the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to pro wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans around the world. He was 60 pic.twitter.com/zMSotLdmNC — . (@DirtyDMantell) May 11, 2025

RIP to the legendary Sabu, tell The Bag Lady I said hello ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vmdq308X8U — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) May 11, 2025

Really sad to hear about the passing of Sabu. One of the most unique and innovative talents ever. I remember being really excited to watch a dark match Owen had on tape vs Sabu. He was always very kind to me personally. RIP — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 11, 2025

Every time I saw Sabu at a show, at a signing or out and about, he always greeted me with a hug, a smile and a story. He was one of one and will be so missed in this crazy world of pro wrestling. RIP legend. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) May 11, 2025

Back in the WrestleCircus days, I cosplayed Sabu. Wrestling as him was such a blast. We were on so many shows together. Always quiet and nice to me. Looking through my photos, it appears we never got one together or that I can find..

folks take the damn picture RIP pic.twitter.com/VB3a6G0smm — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) May 12, 2025

Never Had The Pleasure of Being In The Squared Circle With Sabu‼️Would Gave Been A “CLASSIC” Match My Condolences To HitomiR.I.P. Terrance BrunkYOUWere One of A Kind In This Business⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uWQBNtoU6m — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) May 11, 2025

Rest In Perpetual Peace, SABU!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/olPJUBcFtg — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) May 11, 2025

3weeks ago I got to see Sabu in a long while. He hugged me over and over again. I was sooo happy to see him. I wanted to talk to him more, so I thought I’d call him later. but I never did. There are so many memories with Sabu and it just hurts so much… Thank you Sabu☝️ pic.twitter.com/B8syZI1nMZ — ✌️Sumie Sakai✌️ (@SumieSakai) May 12, 2025