TJPW’S Yuki Kamifuku debuts in MLW June 26th

Tokyo Joshi Star Yuki Kamifuku makes MLW debut in NYC on June 26

MLW presents Summer of the BEASTS

Tickets now available at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the MLW debut of Yuki Kamifuku at MLW Summer of the Beasts, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

Known as “The Casual Beauty,” Kamifuku has captivated audiences across Japan and beyond with her unique blend of charisma, glamor, and hard-hitting offense. A standout in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW), Kamifuku has also claimed gold in Southeast Asia, including the SPW Queen of Asia Championship and the Vietnam Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship, establishing herself as an international force in the sport.

Kamifuku often leans into a cool, carefree approach to her fights — hence her nickname — mixing humor, glam, and mischief with a touch of sass in the ring. With striking height, undeniable confidence, and a flair for the dramatic, she brings a refreshing unpredictability to every match.

Yuki Kamifuku, affectionately known as “Kamiyu,” is a charismatic wrestler and model hailing from Fujisawa, Kanagawa. Her nickname “Kamiyu” is a playful blend of her surname Kamifuku and the Japanese pronunciation of “you” (yu, short for Yuki), creating a stylish moniker that mirrors her chic, tongue-in-cheek persona. Standing at 5’8″, Kamifuku debuted in 2017 and quickly made waves in TJPW with her confident demeanor, signature Famouser, and a mix of big boots, dropkicks, and clutch submissions.

Beyond the ring, Kamifuku is a former Miss Toyo University runner-up and speaks English fluently after spending her teenage years living in Ohio.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience MLW live from New York City!

