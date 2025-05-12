Priscilla Kelly announced for first post WWE events

May 12, 2025 - by James Walsh

After her run as Gigi Dolin in WWE, Priscilla Kelly is returning to the independent scene and already has appearances booked. She will appear at Wrestling Revolver’s Cage of Warriors on June 14 in Clive, IA. Then, she will be at AIW Kash Rules Everything on June 21 in Akron, OH. It’s her debut in both promotions and her first matches on the indy scene since 2020.

