The Miz will be hosting the reboot of American Gladiators on Amazon Prime.

I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming. Huge thanks to MGM & Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. AG IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/tJk94agiSf

— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 12, 2025