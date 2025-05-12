More Sabu tributes from the wrestling community

Hardcore icon Sabu has passed away at age 60.

I love you. You taught me so much you made me better both in the ring and as a human being. You will be missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/QwZcjpyKWE — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) May 11, 2025

The last picture we took together wrestlemania last year. You’ll be sorely missed my friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/sHcAyZh1JM — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) May 11, 2025

Rest Easy My Friend. I can’t express the gratitude I have for your friendship and inspiration in my career. So much to say hearing this news. You had my back in some tough situations when others turned the other way. You will be missed by so many!!! pic.twitter.com/7IFjqdgE7A — Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) May 11, 2025

Today, the Cauliflower Alley Club along with the entire wrestling world mourns the loss of Terry "Sabu" Brunk, a wrestling legend who left an indelible mark on the sport. Known for his fearless and innovative style, Sabu redefined hardcore wrestling. Rest in peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/a76Xe8pKkA — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) May 11, 2025

RIP Sabu. Godspeed my friend. I'll have a lot more to share, but right now I'm just very sad and heartbroken to hear this news about my friend, and about a man who literally changed the presentation of professional wrestling. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 11, 2025

RIP Sabu Sabu was a trailblazing groundbreaker who played a major role in the expansion of what a pro wrestling match could be. The fact that tables are commonly utilized in pro wrestling is because of Terry Brunk & how he made an inanimate object like a table a must see… pic.twitter.com/5WbvnMTs8j — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 11, 2025

RIP to the legend Sabu. Any time you have ever seen me doing crazy dives, I was channeling some Sabu energy. He’s been a big influence for me and countless other wrestlers. A true innovator and pioneer! Hanging out with him in Mexico City is one of my fav wrestling memories — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) May 11, 2025

I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Brunk, who many of us knew and admired as Sabu. His contributions to the world of professional wrestling were nothing short of legendary. I always looked forward to seeing him at our wrestling conventions, where he was not only… pic.twitter.com/WyfEfHc2P5 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 11, 2025

Going to miss you brother pic.twitter.com/8P5YcHvUFT — Gary Wolf (@GaryWol14964923) May 11, 2025

RIP to an absolute legend, Sabu https://t.co/rq2iG3S7ym — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) May 11, 2025

Omg no! #RIPSabu . Legend through and through https://t.co/wH4DPROSdQ — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) May 11, 2025

There is so much “SABU” IN the “CROWBAR” character. We never hung out, but the love, respect and kinship we had was special. He MADE ME when he could have squashed me. His style inspired me like countless others, it was always great and special to see thus guy. This one hits… pic.twitter.com/bmWgNHE6Uk — CROWBAR (@wcwcrowbar) May 11, 2025