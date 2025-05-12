Mina Shirakawa update

– Mina Shirakawa revealed to Denise Salcedo that she is thrilled to officially join AEW full-time, following the conclusion of her STARDOM run.

Shirakawa also conveyed her interest in seeing Mariah May vs. Toni Storm in a Grudge match, stemming from their feud in the AEW women’s division.

– According to Fightful Select, Shirakawa is set to appear on AEW programming “imminently” and has been talked about for an appearance over the next couple of weeks.

Shirakawa is believed to be set for an “immediate push” upon her return.