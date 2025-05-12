Matches announced for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event

– Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs CM Punk & Sami Zayn is announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event

– Jey Uso defends the World Championship against Logan Paul.

Gunther will face the winner of Uso vs Logan for the World Heavyweight Title on the June 9th episode of Raw in Phoenix, Arizona.

Saturday Night’s Main Event airs May 24th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.