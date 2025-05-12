Jim Cornette with praise for Paul Heyman’s recent promo on WWE Raw

Jim Cornette showered praise on Paul Heyman’s recent promo on WWE Raw, calling it “one of the best things he’s ever done.” He was particularly impressed by Heyman’s emotional delivery and the crowd’s immediate connection to him, noting how the audience responded with enthusiasm: “The people do his … My name is Paul Heyman, and it echoes. They love that. And he talks his way to the ring.”

As the promo built in intensity, Cornette described the moment Heyman emotionally cracked, emphasizing the authenticity in his words and delivery: “This is when he gets cracked up. This is one of the best things he’s ever done.” He recounted Heyman’s confrontation with Jey Uso, where Heyman passionately addressed accusations of betrayal:

“He cranked up on Jey Uso by telling you think I betrayed your family, oh no, no, no, no, my best friend, CM Punk… put me in a position where it would sabotage my relationship with Roman Reigns… I picked a stray big dog on the island of irrelevancy and turned him into the travel chief. And he blew it. He blew it, not me, then he disappeared and left me to get put through a table… And did he worked himself. You blame me? Screw you and screw you fans for booing me. And he was just his eyes were popping out. And it was fing great, right?”*

Cornette was particularly struck by the realism in Heyman’s portrayal, saying:

“Technically, he was very, he’s making sure correct in everything. He said.” Despite being part of a scripted segment, Cornette said Heyman’s outrage felt genuine: “The indignance was not, not, well, it was written, not fake. But, you know, it was a work, but it was, you could feel the… indignance, it seemed to hang heavy over him.”

The promo helped build the episode’s momentum, culminating in Jey Uso accepting Seth Rollins’ challenge, which Cornette also credited to the strength of Heyman’s performance. He closed with heartfelt praise: “Applause for Paul.”

Source: Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru