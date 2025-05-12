Elayna Black announced for an upcoming show, Updated WWE Raw lineup

– The former Cora Jade:

**HAVE YOU HEARD?**

Elayna Black makes her BLP return as we return to Crown Point at the Crown Antique Mall!

Tickets are available now at the link below.

June 14th. Crown Point, IN.

12 PM

Tickets: https://t.co/RgKUOsw80B pic.twitter.com/TV6B00Opak

— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) May 12, 2025