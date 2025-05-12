Elayna Black announced for an upcoming show, Updated WWE Raw lineup

May 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The former Cora Jade:

– Updated Raw card for tonight:

• Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs Roxanne Perez & Guilia
• AJ Styles vs Finn Balor
• CM Punk appearance
• Jey Uso appearance
• Penta vs Chad Gable
• War Raiders vs Creed Brothers

