Elayna Black announced for an upcoming show, Updated WWE Raw lineup
– The former Cora Jade:
**HAVE YOU HEARD?**
Elayna Black makes her BLP return as we return to Crown Point at the Crown Antique Mall!
Tickets are available now at the link below.
June 14th. Crown Point, IN.
12 PM
Tickets: https://t.co/RgKUOsw80B pic.twitter.com/TV6B00Opak
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) May 12, 2025
– Updated Raw card for tonight:
• Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs Roxanne Perez & Guilia
• AJ Styles vs Finn Balor
• CM Punk appearance
• Jey Uso appearance
• Penta vs Chad Gable
• War Raiders vs Creed Brothers
We've got TAG TEAM WARFARE tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
LOUISVILLE
️ https://t.co/n7OaKMLMKW
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/MBUx5JEkf9
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025