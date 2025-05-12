DDP makes a prediction about Dominik Mysterio, another Elayna Black booking, Schiavone on Sabu

May 12, 2025 - by staff

– While speaking to Casino Beats, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the reaction Dominik Mysterio received after he captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and also mentioned a future face turn for Dom. He said “Now wait a second. Let me ask you though, did you not feel the crowd when Mysterio went over? Did you not feel the entire crowd turning him babyface? They loved it. I was there in the front row live and they loved it. “Like the kid’s gonna be a hell of a babyface when he makes that flip. Hold onto that heel thing as long as you can, because when he flips, I’ll tell you what that’s a kid I’m a big fan of.

Elayna Black is headed to Edmonton:

– Another tribute for Sabu.

