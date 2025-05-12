Becky Lynch says she originally only expected to be taking a three-month break

Becky Lynch says she originally only expected to be taking a three-month break from WWE, and that she got a skin condition at the last-minute before a potential Royal Rumble return:

“I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up. I was like, ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done.’

“Then other things came up – I was filming ‘Star Trek,’ and then ‘Happy Gilmore.’

“There was talk (of a return) around Rumble time, but then at the last minute, I got a skin condition.

“The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant.”

(source: Variety)