Becky Lynch on how her relationship with Bayley changed over the years, WWE Evolution 2 update

– During a revealing interview with Variety, Becky Lynch opened up about how her relationship with Bayley took a drastic turn back in 2019 — and it’s only gotten worse since then. Lynch recalled how things initially soured in 2014 when she “beat [Bayley] up” during a match, a moment that made the crowd cheer but clearly left some lingering resentment.

Fast forward to 2019, and things escalated when Bayley attacked Lynch from behind with a steel chair, an incident that Lynch says marked the point of no return. “That was most of our ambition,” Lynch said, referring to the Four Horsewomen’s drive to dominate WWE. “Bayley just wanted to be liked as much as possible. I beat her up in 2014, and people loved it. In 2019, she hit me in the back with a chair, and we have not been in any way friendly since. In fact, we’ve been rivals in some capacity.”

– PWInsider reports WWE is potentially looking at the weekend of July 12 in Atlanta for EVOLUTION 2, timed with a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping the same weekend.

This is the same day as AEW All In.