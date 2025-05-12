300th episode of Dynamite to be held in Ontario, California on July 2

The 300th episode of Dynamite will be coming to you live on Wednesday, July 2 from Ontario, California.

The Toyota Arena will hold this special occasion and this will be a double taping as Collision will also be taped immediately following the conclusion of Dynamite.

The pre-sale for this show kicks off on Thursday, May 15, with the general public sale starting on Monday, May 19.

The Toyota Arena sits around 11,000 fans and it was the site of last night’s NJPW Resurgence show. The last time AEW were in the same location was in November 2023 for an episode of Dynamite where just under 3,500 fans showed up.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online